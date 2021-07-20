Data retention policy
Vercel retains Customer Data only for the minimum necessary period to fulfill contractual/legal obligations, support the Services, or meet business needs. Upon termination, Customer Data is deleted within a commercially reasonable timeframe unless legally required to retain it. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer Data can be deleted on demand via the self-service portal or upon account termination. Vercel deletes Customer Data in accordance with or DPA. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Data storage policy
Customer Data is encrypted and stored at rest using AES-256, and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is hosted across AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted via AWS, Azure, and GCP
Data hosting company
AWS, Azure and GCP
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Opus 4.6 (Anthropic)
LLM retention settings
Anthropic models configured with Zero Data Retention (ZDR). Customer prompts and model outputs are not retained by Anthropic after inference processing.
LLM data tenancy policy
Vercel uses Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 through AI Gateway. Requests are processed by Anthropic under Anthropic's enterprise controls.
LLM data residency policy
Requests are sent to Anthropic's global inference infrastructure. Vercel AI Gateway does not currently provide region-specific data residency controls for provider inference workloads.