Get Slack messages for comments, deployment status, and new projects on Vercel. This integration allows you to choose Vercel events you’d like to receive Slack messages about and configure these settings for your Slack DMs as well as for specific channels. With Vercel's MCP server in Slack, you can list teams and projects, inspect deployments and build logs, query runtime logs, search docs, open protected previews, check domain availability, and manage Toolbar comment threads. Ask in natural language, for example: "List my projects," "Why did my latest deploy fail?" or "Show production errors from the last hour."