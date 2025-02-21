“PullFlow takes GitHub PR collaboration to the next level — seamless, efficient, and built for real developer workflows.”

— Tom Preston-Werner, Co-founder & CEO, GitHub

“PullFlow is a game-changer. It makes GitHub and Slack feel like one platform. Everything just works beautifully.”

— Matt Perrott, Co-founder & CEO @ BuildPass

@PullFlow ask @Amy to review

@PullFlow lgtm

@PullFlow how do we fix this?

:trophy:Leading software teams likerely on PullFlow to streamline their code review and agentic workflows.:zap:Tired of bouncing between Slack, GitHub, and VS Code/Cursor? PullFlow brings, andinto your Slack workspace—so your team can review, discuss, and approve pull requests without breaking focus.— so you can collaborate seamlessly, knock out code reviews faster, and stay in the flow.:chart_with_upwards_trend:– Review and discuss PRs without switching apps. Every update syncs instantly between GitHub and Slack.– See pending work, code changes, discussions, CI/CD updates, GitHub Actions, and bot activity—all in one place.– Assign reviewers, approve changes, or label PRs—– Get real-time AI insights inside the PR thread—ask questions, generate example code, and clarify changes. Just mention @PullFlow, e.g.:– Bring AI and bot interactions from Linear, Copilot, CodeRabbit, Qodo Merge, and more into your PR threads—make your deployed AI agents truly collaborative.– Know exactly which PRs need your attention. Customize alerts, set reminders, and snooze to stay productive without distractions.:closed_lock_with_key:PullFlow's SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform does not use Slack data to train AI models, nor does it ask for access to your source code.:rocket:– Keep everyone aligned with a centralized review process.– Accelerate PR approvals and deployments.– Ensure thorough reviews with timely reminders.– Unified discussions = stronger teamwork.:link::point_right:and experience seamless code review collaboration.