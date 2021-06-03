Data retention policy
Aboard will retain customer data until there is an explicit request from customer for it's deletion, or until Aboard amends their retention policy. Aboard retains the right to amend its retention policy with prior notification to current & past customers. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can request removal of their company data from all of Aboard's servers & records at any time. Cancellation of service does not constitute an inherent request for data. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
Data storage policy
Aboard has strong security controls for data, ensuring customers can only access their own data. All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.
Data center location(s)
Canada, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no