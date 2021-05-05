Data archiving and removal policy

On designated plans with data encryption at rest, data removal can be accomplished by destroying the customer’s encryption key from the Rollbar encryption key store. This will have the same effect of removing the data from the database. This option would normally be used to remove all account data. On plans that do not use the database encryption, data can be purged from the database and will fall out of backups over seven days. This option is also used for one-off deletions of specific data.