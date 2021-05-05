Data retention policy
Rollbar’s standard data retention is 180 days. Through our Compliant SaaS solution we may accommodate data retention plans of varying lengths to meet your compliance and regulatory requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
On designated plans with data encryption at rest, data removal can be accomplished by destroying the customer’s encryption key from the Rollbar encryption key store. This will have the same effect of removing the data from the database. This option would normally be used to remove all account data.
On plans that do not use the database encryption, data can be purged from the database and will fall out of backups over seven days. This option is also used for one-off deletions of specific data.
Data storage policy
Our primary data center, where data is stored and encrypted at rest, is located in the Iowa region. We also utilize a global points-of-presence network to deliver fast and reliable experience to users anywhere in the world. Our data center provider complies with top certifications, including ISO 27001, AICPA SOC 2 and 3, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted using Google Cloud Platform
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors