Data retention policy
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Data storage policy
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
claude-3-7, gpt-4.1-mini, gpt-4o-mini, claude-3-7-sonnet-
LLM retention settings
for openAI- 30 days in the US, 0 days in Europe
for Anthropic via AWS bedrock, 30 days
LLM data tenancy policy
The AWS hosted LLM does not have access to our data and thus no deletion schedule is necessary. The 30 day deletion window is for our other LLM provider, OpenAI who is authorized to retain limited data for up to 30 days including transient generative data
LLM data residency policy
US data stays in the US, and EU data stays within the EEA boundary