BetterUp — The Human Transformation Platform for professional coaching, immersive learning, and actionable insights designed for everyone. With the BetterUp app for Slack, you can stay connected to your growth without leaving your workspace. Once your organization’s BetterUp account is connected to Slack (one-time setup), the app automatically sends helpful, timely notifications—such as reminders for upcoming coaching sessions, new messages from your coach, and meaningful updates in your BetterUp journey. You can even reply to messages from your coach directly within Slack, making it easier than ever to stay engaged and supported throughout your development experience. AI-Powered Guidance

For teams with access to AI features, the BetterUp app offers AI-enabled support that provides development insights and coaching-aligned guidance where you work. Ask questions, explore growth topics, and receive recommendations grounded in BetterUp’s frameworks. Important Disclaimer

The BetterUp app for Slack uses AI to generate responses, which may be inaccurate or incomplete. Always verify critical information or consult your BetterUp coach when needed.