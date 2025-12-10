Draxlr | SQL DB Data change alerts

Data retention policy
Draxlr will retain customer's data while they are actively using our service.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon account deletion request, we'll delete the data from production and backups within 4 working days.
Data storage policy
We store minimal information required from the workspace. When Draxlr is installed, we receive and store the workspace team name, team Id, and bot tokens.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS, MongoDB atlas
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no