Loadmill doesnt hold any customer personal data and is in compliance with GDPR. Customer (not personal) data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 45 days After this period, the account and related data will be removed.

Data archiving and removal policy

Loadmill doesnt hold any customer personal data and is in compliance with GDPR. In case a user wish to delete his account - it would be done within 14 business days. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 45 days After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually or via a request from Loadmill's support team prior to closing their account.