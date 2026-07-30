NeverBlink is an AI-native platform for database optimization and maintenance across ClickHouse, OpenSearch, Elasticsearch, and PostgreSQL — and the NeverBlink Slack app puts your database's health right where your team already works.
Once connected, NeverBlink streams real-time alerts directly into your Slack channels whenever something needs attention: cluster health changes, performance degradations, cost anomalies, or emerging risks. Each alert is a clear, detailed incident message — what happened, which cluster or database is affected, and what action is recommended — so your team can respond without switching context or digging through dashboards.
NeverBlink continuously performs root-cause analysis, health checkups, cost optimization, and query analytics on your databases, then turns what it finds into concrete, explainable recommendations. It's recommendation-first by design: NeverBlink tells you what to change and why, but a human always stays in control of what actually gets applied — nothing is auto-applied to your production systems without your say. NeverBlink uses frontier AI models to help generate its alert summaries, root-cause analysis, and recommendations, and like any AI, these models can occasionally produce inaccurate responses.
With the Slack integration, teams can:
Get instant alerts for cluster health issues, performance regressions, and cost spikes, delivered to the right channel
See exactly what's wrong, which system is affected, and the recommended fix — no context switching required
Keep the whole team in sync so incidents are triaged and resolved collaboratively, in the same place you already discuss operations
Escalate straight to NeverBlink's expert engineers, available 24/7, when a recommendation needs human follow-up
NeverBlink was built by the team at BigData Boutique, drawing on over a decade of hands-on experience running, tuning, and troubleshooting Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, and other data infrastructure for enterprises and startups worldwide. That operational depth is built into every recommendation NeverBlink surfaces. NeverBlink is SOC 2 Type II certified, with independently verified controls for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.
Beyond Slack, NeverBlink offers a polished web UI for operators, a full REST API and MCP server for builders, and real-time signals that AI coding agents (Claude Code, Codex, Cursor) can query directly. The Slack app is the fastest way to bring that intelligence to the team channels where incidents actually get handled.
Learn more at https://neverblink.ai
, or connect a cluster and add Slack as an alerting destination at https://neverblink.ai/get-started