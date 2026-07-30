Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Metrics are stored according to the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is retained only while the Slack destination is active and is deleted upon removal.

Data archiving and removal policy Metrics are automatically archived or deleted based on the retention period defined in the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is immediately deleted when the Slack destination is removed.

Data storage policy NeverBlink only stores cluster metrics (no data) and the Slack access token used to send alerts.

Data center location(s) Ireland

Data hosting details AWS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.5 & Amazon Nova Pro via Amazon Bedrock

LLM retention settings Bedrock invocation logging is off, so AWS stores no prompts or outputs. Agent state lives in memory for one request only. Answers go to the Slack thread and are not stored. Logs hold metadata only.

LLM data tenancy policy All inference runs on Amazon Bedrock in NeverBlink's own AWS account. Bedrock does not share prompts with model providers or train on them. Each request is stateless and scoped to a single organization; no data is pooled across customers.