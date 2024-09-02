Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy SpotDraft retains customer data according to contractual obligations and applicable data retention laws, preserving it for the necessary duration only. On termination we use NIST 800-80 protocol to delete all the customer data.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer data is securely deleted or anonymized once the retention period ends or when it's no longer required. To request data deletion or check the status of an ongoing deletion, customers can email team@spotdraft.com.

Data storage policy SpotDraft stores customer data using industry best practices, ensuring security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. We leverage the Google Cloud Platform to host the data in a secure manner. All the data is encrypted at all times. The data at rest is encrypted using AES 256 and in transit using TLS 1.2 or above.

Data center location(s) United States, India, Qatar, Netherlands

Data hosting company Google Cloud Platform

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://assets.website-files.com/5f2c07287a7a7437ea684517/65d49177a4c45d5499ff5cc1_SpotDraft%20Vendor%20Sub-Processors%20List%202023%20 (1).pdf