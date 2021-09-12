Data retention policy
Data is retained indefinitely until requested to be deleted by a client.
Data archiving and removal policy
Individuals have the right to access their personal data and to update, correct, and/or amend information that is incomplete. Individuals also have the right to request erasure of personal information that has been processed in violation of the principles. Individuals wishing to exercise these rights may do so by signing in and directly updating your account information. If you have questions about exercising these rights or need assistance, please contact us at privacy@everyspacehq.com
We remain liable for the onward transfer of personal data to third parties acting as our agents unless we can prove we were not a party to the events giving rise to the damages.
We do not sell personal data nor do we permit it to be used for reasons other than those for which it was originally provided. If this practice should change in the future, we will update this policy accordingly and provide individuals with opt-out or opt-in choice as appropriate.
Data storage policy
Everyspace is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). All authentication mechanisms are hosted securely via their Identity Platform. Data is always secured and encrypted in transit via HTTPS and TLS encryption. Data is encrypted at rest under the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard, and each encryption key is itself encrypted with a regularly rotated set of master keys. Our primary database is replicated to a hot standby and a nightly snapshot is taken.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Google Cloud Platform
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
no