Data retention policy
CustomFi.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Data archiving and removal policy
CustomFit.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Data storage policy
CustomFit.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Data center location(s)
Singapore, United States
Data hosting details
Google Cloud
Data hosting company
Google
App/service has sub-processors
no