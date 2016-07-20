This app must be installed in Woopra's AppConnect as well. You will be able to configure Woopra triggers and label actions to send messages to your organization's Slack channels. You can template these messages very simply in Woopra's trigger configuration to contain data from Woopra. For instance, we at Woopra have a message configured to fire in our Slack whenever someone makes a payment: "#payments: Woohoo!! Jon Snow from The Night's Watch renewed his subscription for $2000!"
Woopra will be able to view:
Woopra will be able to do:
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