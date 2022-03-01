Data retention policy

For your privacy and security, your account is protected by authentication through your identity provider. Artishok.io does not store or have access to your calendar provider password. Unauthorized access to your Artishok.io account is directly tied to the security of your calendar provider account. We seek to protect Personal Data you directly provide to us from unauthorized access, use, and disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational, and administrative security measures based on the type of Personal Data and how we are processing that data. For example, the Services use industry-standard Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology to encrypt Personal Data you provide to us. You should also help protect your data by appropriately selecting and protecting your password and/or another sign-on mechanism; limiting access to your computer or device and browser, and signing off after you have finished accessing your account. Personal data will only be retained for as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected. We will regularly review and delete any personal data that is no longer needed. We implement the appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect personal data from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction as follows: 1. Data Access and Rectification: Individuals have the right to access their personal data and request that any inaccurate data be rectified or erased. We will provide individuals with access to their personal data upon request 2. Data Breaches: In the event of a data breach, we will notify the appropriate authorities and affected individuals in accordance with EU data protection laws. 3. Compliance: We will regularly review and update this policy to ensure compliance with EU data protection laws. 4. Contact: For any question or request related to this policy or data protection, please get in touch with the data protection officer.