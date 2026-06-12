If you’re gathering data for an enterprise investigation or eDiscovery matter, you’ll need to collect it accurately and efficiently from multiple sources. The Nuix Connector for Slack enables targeted collection of data stored in Slack, and ingestion of that data into Nuix Workstation, our flagship processing and analysis technology. For your team and collaborators, targeted Slack collections mean reduced risk of data spoliation, simplified evidence handoffs, and a fully defensible process. Reduce the time and budget you spend on over-collection, and get exactly the data you need for more informed strategy and decisions, with the Nuix Connector for Slack. Use the Nuix Connector for Slack to:

• Perform targeted collections from a specific Slack channel

• Collect private conversations between two specific users

• Collect from both public and private channels

• Collect historic data including edited and deleted messages

• Collect all attachments and links that are available in a chat conversation

• Collect searchable reactions from conversations

• Collect from shared channels and Slack user accounts from outside organizations and Workspaces

• Maintain conversation threading of collected data