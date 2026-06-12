Nuix Connector for Slack

Data retention policy
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Data storage policy
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no