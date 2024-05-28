Yoffix Desk Booking & Office Management

Data retention policy
Yoffix retains Customer PII for 6 months after company and/or user deletion.
Data archiving and removal policy
Yoffix anonymises Customer data (removes all related PII) in 6 months after company and/or user removal.
Each user can be removed manually from Yoffix web interface and/or removal can be initiated from external sources like SCIM providers.
The whole company can be removed upon request at care@yoffix.com.
Data storage policy
Yoffix encrypts persistent and in-transit data. Only a limited list of Yoffix employees has access to Customer data including on-call engineers who need the data to investigate live issues. The application logs don't expose customers PII.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Everything is hosted on AWS Cloud (eu-central-1)
App/service has sub-processors
no