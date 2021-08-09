Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Data archiving and removal policy A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Data storage policy All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Best practices are followed, including but not limited to a strict least privilege security principle, which is regularly reviewed.

Data center location(s) Ireland

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS