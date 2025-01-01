Data retention policy
We may retain your personal information as long as you continue to use the Services, have an account with us, have Question Base installed on your Slack workspace, or for as long as is necessary to fulfill other essential purposes such as complying with our legal obligations, resolving disputes, and enforcing our agreements.. You can ask to close your account by contacting us at the details below, and we will delete your personal information on request.
Upon deletion, data is retained for 35 days after the account is closed for legal and compliance purposes.
Data archiving and removal policy
If you are a customer, a professional, or a third party, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. You also have the right to request access to, and rectification of, or erasure of your personal data, or restriction of processing, or to object to processing, as well as the right to data portability. Please note that if you choose to cancel your data and you are a customer, your account will be deleted and all data in your account will be permanently deleted from our systems.
Data storage policy
Question Base is working with a high industry level of standards, like the SOC2 protocol, to maintain a secure, compliant Service to its customers.
High Availability. Every part of the Services utilizes properly-provisioned, redundant servers (e.g., multiple load balancers, web servers, replica databases) in case of failure. We take servers out of operation as part of regular maintenance, without impacting availability.
Business Continuity. We keep backups of data in AWS. While never expected, in the case of production data loss (i.e., primary data stores loss), we will restore organizational data from these backups.
Physical Access Controls. Question Base is hosted on AWS. Their data centers feature a layered security model, including extensive safeguards such as custom-designed electronic access cards, alarms, vehicle access barriers, perimeter fencing, metal detectors, and biometrics. Our employees do not have physical access to AWS data centers, servers, network equipment, or storage.
Logical Access Controls. Question Base is the assigned administrator of its infrastructure on AWS, and only our designated authorized team members have access to configure the infrastructure on an as-needed basis.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
AWS Bedrock - Claude Sonnet 4.6
LLM retention settings
AWS Bedrock does not persistently store the input prompts or generated outputs from interacting with its models
LLM data residency policy
AWS Bedrock
US-East-1