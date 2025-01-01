Reduce repeat questions by 60% and save your experts 6+ hours weekly. Question Base connects your existing documentation (Confluence, Notion, Google Drive, Jira) directly to Slack — automatically answering questions your team has seen before, and escalating new questions to the right experts. Stop losing productivity to repetitive questions. Question Base delivers instant answers from your documentation, and only involves experts when it encounters something new. :bar_chart: Results from Enterprise Customers:

• 60% reduction in repeat questions within 3 months

• 6+ hours saved per expert weekly

• 45% decrease in support escalations to senior staff

• 3x faster onboarding for new team members How It Works: :white_check_mark: Connect Your Existing Documentation

Link Question Base to Confluence, Notion, Google Drive, Jira, and other knowledge sources where your documentation already lives. Setup takes 5 minutes. :gear: Instant Auto-Resolution for Known Questions

When questions are asked in Slack, Question Base searches all connected documentation. If it's a question that's been answered before, employees get an instant answer automatically — no expert interruption needed. :arrow_right: Smart Escalation for New Questions

When Question Base encounters a new question or lacks confidence in the answer, it automatically escalates to designated experts. Experts answer in the thread, and Question Base captures the response to handle similar questions automatically in the future. :bar_chart: Analytics That Prove ROI

Track automation rate, question volume reduction, time saved, and support deflection. See exactly how Question Base improves team productivity. :gear: Channel-Specific Customization

Configure which documentation sources and escalation rules apply per channel — optimized for enterprises with multiple products, teams, or markets. :lock: Enterprise-Grade Security

SOC2 Type II compliant • AWS Bedrock infrastructure • Zero third-party LLM training • Granular access controls Key Benefits :fire: • Reduce repeat questions by 60% within 3 months

• Save 6+ hours weekly per expert with automatic answers

• Surface answers from existing documentation instantly in Slack

• Escalate only new questions to experts — capture their responses for future automation

• Accelerate onboarding and reduce ramp-up time by 3x

• Cut support escalations by 45% Use Cases Solving Real Problems at Scale :rocket: Sales Enablement

Automatically answer questions about product details, pricing, competitive positioning, and compliance from your documentation — only escalate genuinely new questions to product teams.

→ Result: Faster deal research, experts focus on strategic questions only Engineering & Product

Auto-resolve questions from Confluence wikis, Jira tickets, and technical docs — escalate only when engineers need to provide new information.

→ Result: 45% fewer interruptions to senior engineers IT & Operations

Automatically answer common HR, IT, and policy questions from employee handbooks and documentation — escalate edge cases to the right teams.

→ Result: 45% decrease in support escalations Customer Support

Instantly surface product documentation and troubleshooting guides — escalate complex issues to engineering only when needed.

→ Result: Faster resolution times, fewer engineering interruptions Why Teams Choose Question Base: ✓ Connects your existing documentation — no manual rewriting required

✓ Auto-resolves known questions instantly — only escalates when necessary

✓ Works where you already are — native to Slack, no context switching

✓ Learns from every expert answer — continuously improves automation

✓ Measurable ROI — see time and cost savings in detailed analytics * Question Base uses LLMs to generate answers and can sometimes make mistakes. Make sure to double check the sources of an answer.