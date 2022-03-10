DISCO Hold

Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Okta, OneLogin, Azure AD, Ping Federate, and more.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
discohold-helpdesk@csdisco.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
yes
Vulnerability disclosure program URL
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
yes
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
n/a