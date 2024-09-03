PixelMixer Assistant

Data retention policy
Until the time at which the agreement is terminated, PixelMixer will retain all videos, data and other information in its secure systems, make said information only available to those authorized users, and use that information only for the purposes of providing services and support to the customer.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data for non-active accounts is archived after 30 days and then removed after 90 days of non-use.
Data storage policy
PixelMixer encrypts all media assets at rest (including video files) using AES-256 bit encryption, one of the strongest ciphers available for your data protection. Encryption keys are also encrypted and rotated regularly.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted in AWS.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Open AI GPT
LLM retention settings
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, store data for a maximum of one year, after which it is purged. PixelMixer customers who subscribe at the Enterprise plan level have the option to customize their retention policies.
LLM data tenancy policy
PixelMixer and OpenAI are multi-tenant solutions that logically partition customer data into separate Vector File Stores for each account. Each customer has a dedicated Vector File Store and data is not co-mingled between customers (Slack Workspaces).
LLM data residency policy
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, only store LLM related data in the United States.