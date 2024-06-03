Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Tempo provides a feature that lets you determine your own data retention policy for your data. If nothing is selected, data is retained indefinitely while you are our customer. In case you leave our service, one month later your data is moved into a secure storage archive and removed from production database. As a part of our effort of not storing unnecessary data too long the data is then removed from the archive when one year has passed from leaving our service. If you return within one year later to Tempo your archived data is restored as it was but if not, the data is removed from the archive also.

Data archiving and removal policy Tempo provides a feature that lets you determine your own data retention policy for your data. If nothing is selected, data is retained indefinitely while you are our customer. In case you leave our service, one month later your data is moved into a secure storage archive and removed from production database. As a part of our effort of not storing unnecessary data too long the data is then removed from the archive when one year has passed from leaving our service. If you return within one year later to Tempo your archived data is restored as it was but if not, the data is removed from the archive also.

Data storage policy Tempo provides a feature that lets you determine your own data retention policy for your data. If nothing is selected, data is retained indefinitely while you are our customer. In case you leave our service, one month later your data is moved into a secure storage archive and removed from production database. As a part of our effort of not storing unnecessary data too long the data is then removed from the archive when one year has passed from leaving our service. If you return within one year later to Tempo your archived data is restored as it was but if not, the data is removed from the archive also.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Tempo cloud services (Tempo Cloud) are hosted and delivered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon is responsible for the security of its actual data centers and the AWS cloud. Tempo is responsible for monitoring, managing and securing the Tempo Cloud.

Data hosting company AWS