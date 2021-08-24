GetFeedback

Data retention policy
Personal data may be deleted through the customer portal. To make sure you never store data longer than necessary we provide a data retention period feature. By setting this period, data will automatically be deleted from our database at the end of the period.
Data archiving and removal policy
Since Momentive acts as a processor on your behalf, we will redirect all data subject rights requests that we receive from your respondents directly to you. If you require our help retrieving, updating or removing data in the context of your data subject rights and your own obligations as controller, we will, where possible and within our existing product capability, provide support without undue delay.
Data storage policy
Through our customer portal and API, you have access to the data you collect. A limited number of our authorized staff also have access to your data for support, on-demand analysis, development and debugging purposes, on a strict need-to-know basis. All employees are subject to confidentiality obligations and our training and awareness programs address the importance of data protection and security for customer data.
Data hosting company
Amazon AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no