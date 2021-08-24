Accelerate your customer experience program with GetFeedback’s CX agile platform. Customers can submit feedback wherever they are: web, email, chat, communities, SMS, and more. Turn feedback data into action faster and drive better customer experiences with GetFeedback and Slack. With the GetFeedback app for Slack, you can: • Close feedback loops by allowing your team to respond faster to real-time alerts when customers are facing issues. • Setup conditions and logic for feedback notifications, ensuring teams are only receiving notifications when feedback is valuable. • Map specific feedback surveys to multiple channels for team alignment and visibility. Not sure where to get started? :face_with_monocle: Get inspired with some examples :magic_wand: :calling: Identify in-app/website bugs to engineering/product.

Example: feedback regarding a broken link is sent to the #product-team” channel. :no_entry: Technical issues to the support team.

Example: customer needs support in building a survey and #survey-support is notified. :speech_balloon: Customer sentiment feedback to the success team.

Example: feedback from East Coast accounts are sent to the #east-coast-csm channel. :money_with_wings: Send qualified leads to the sales team if a lead asks a question or gives feedback on the corporate website.

Example: prospect on the website gives a ‘thumbs up’ to pricing information and #sales-team is alerted.

Want to learn more about how to use GetFeedback for Slack? Visit our Help Center article. This app is only available to GetFeedback customers.