Data retention policy
We store the data for as long as it’s needed for the purpose. We might retain it longer in case we have a legal obligation to do so.
Data archiving and removal policy
Wellsome removes customer data once the company is not a customer of Wellsome anymore or if a user has explicitly requested to do so
Data storage policy
Wellsome stores data in accordance with GDPR and industry standards.
Data center location(s)
France, Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Scalingo, GraphCMS, AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors