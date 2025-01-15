Clay is a tool that helps you scale personalized outreach with better data enrichment. Using Clay you can help your RevOps & growth teams implement any outreach idea. First, maximize data coverage with 75+ enrichment tools & our AI agent with just your Clay account. Then, use AI to craft relevant outreach at scale. This integration allows you to implement Slack messages as an integral part of your workflow.Note: Clay's AI Agents can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.
Clay will be able to view:
Clay will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We retain customer data for the duration of the service agreement plus 90 days after contract
termination, per our Data Management Policy, available on the Clay Trust Center at
trust.clay.com
https://privacy.clay.com/policies
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is deleted within 90 days of contract termination through our internal data
retention and disposal procedures, documented in our Data Management Policy on the Clay
Trust Center at trust.clay.co
https://privacy.clay.com/policies
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored in AWS US-East-1 (Virginia) only. Data at rest is encrypted with
AES-256, with keys managed and rotated through AWS KMS, per our Data Management Policy
on the Clay Trust Center at trust.clay.com
https://privacy.clay.com/policies
Prompts and outputs sent to our AI model providers are never used to train their models; our
contracts with those providers prohibit use of customer data for training. We operate under
agreements with each provider
https://privacy.clay.com/policies
LLM data tenancy policy
Prompts and outputs sent to our AI model providers are never used to train their models; our
contracts with those providers prohibit use of customer data for training. We operate under
agreements with each provider
https://privacy.clay.com/policies
LLM data residency policy
We and our LLM subprocessors (Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Gemini) process data exclusively
in the United States. Clay's own infrastructure is hosted in AWS US-East-1, and we do not train
any LLM on customer inputs or output
https://privacy.clay.com/policies
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Deletion is a two-stage process: data is soft-deleted and removed from the interface
immediately, then permanently purged from production systems within 30 days and from
backups within 90 days, per our Data Management Policy on the Clay Trust Center at
trust.clay.com.
https://privacy.clay.com/policies
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)