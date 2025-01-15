Clay is a tool that helps you scale personalized outreach with better data enrichment. Using Clay you can help your RevOps & growth teams implement any outreach idea. First, maximize data coverage with 75+ enrichment tools & our AI agent with just your Clay account. Then, use AI to craft relevant outreach at scale. This integration allows you to implement Slack messages as an integral part of your workflow. Note: Clay's AI Agents can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.