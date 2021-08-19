Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy 1) Purpose: The purpose of this Data Retention Policy is to ensure that Storylane complies with all legal and regulatory requirements related to data retention and to establish guidelines for how long different types of data will be retained. 2) Data Types: Storylane collects and retains the following types of data: Personal data of customers such as name, address, email, phone number, and payment information. Financial data, such as invoices, receipts, and bank statements. Business data, such as contracts, agreements, and marketing materials. Operational data, such as logs, backups, and system configurations. 3) Retention Periods: Personal data: Storylane will retain personal data for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected, or as required by law. For example, employee data may be retained for the duration of their employment and for a certain period after they leave, while customer data may be retained for a certain period after the end of the business relationship. Financial data: Storylane will retain financial data for a minimum of 7 years, or as required by law. Business data: Storylane will retain business data for a minimum of 5 years, or as required by law. Operational data: Storylane will retain operational data for a minimum of 30 days, or as required by law. 4) Data Destruction: When data is no longer needed or required to be retained, it will be securely and permanently destroyed. This may include deleting all digital files, media and DB records. 5) Security Measures: Storylane will take appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect the data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. 6) Review and Revision: This Data Retention Policy will be reviewed and revised as needed to ensure that it remains up to date with changes in legal and regulatory requirements, as well as Storylane’s business practices. By following this Data Retention Policy, Storylane can ensure that it is in compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements related to data retention and can minimize the risk of data breaches or unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Data archiving and removal policy 1) Purpose: The purpose of this Data Archival/Removal Policy is to establish guidelines for the retention, archival, and removal of data collected by Storylane. 2) Data Types: Storylane collects and retains the following types of data, User-generated content, such as posts, comments, and stories User profile information, such as name, email, and location User activity data, such as likes, follows, and shares Analytics data, such as website traffic and user behavior 3) Retention and Archival Periods: User-generated content: Storylane will retain user-generated content for as long as the user chooses to keep it on the platform. If a user deletes their content, it will be removed from the platform immediately. User profile information: Storylane will retain user profile information for as long as the user has an active account on the platform. If a user deletes their account, their profile information will be removed from the platform immediately. User activity data: Storylane will retain user activity data for a maximum of 18 months. After this period, the data will be securely archived for an additional 6 months before being permanently deleted. Analytics data: Storylane will retain analytics data for a maximum of 24 months. After this period, the data will be securely archived for an additional 6 months before being permanently deleted. 4) Data Removal: When data is no longer needed or required to be retained, it will be securely and permanently deleted. This may include deleting digital files or removing physical documents from storage. 5) Security Measures: Storylane will take appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect the data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. 6) Review and Revision: This Data Archival/Removal Policy will be reviewed and revised as needed to ensure that it remains up to date with changes in legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the company’s business practices. By following this Data Archival/Removal Policy, Storylane can ensure that it is in compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements related to data retention and can minimize the risk of data breaches or unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Data storage policy 1) Purpose: The purpose of this Data Storage Policy is to establish guidelines for the secure storage and management of data collected by Storylane. 2) Data Types: Storylane collects and stores the following types of data, User-generated content, such as posts, comments, and stories User profile information, such as name, email, and location User activity data, such as likes, follows, and shares Analytics data, such as website traffic and user behavior 3) Storage Locations: Storylane stores data in the following locations, Cloud-based servers provided by Amazon Web Services with strong security and privacy policies and measures in USA region. Secure physical storage locations for cached pages provided by Amazon Web Services facilities across the globe in compliance with local data protection regulations. 4) Access Controls: Access to data stored by Storylane is strictly controlled and restricted to authorized personnel who require access for business purposes. Access to data is monitored and logged, and access permissions are regularly reviewed and updated as needed. 5) Encryption: Sensitive data is encrypted both in transit and at rest using industry-standard encryption protocols and algorithms. 6) Backup and Disaster Recovery: Storylane maintains regular backups of all data to ensure continuity of service in case of a system failure or disaster. Backup data is securely stored off-site and regularly tested to ensure recoverability. 7) Retention Periods: Data retention periods are determined by the Data Retention Policy and are based on legal and regulatory requirements and business needs. 8) Disposal of Data: Data is securely and permanently deleted in accordance with the Data Archival/Removal Policy. 9) Security Measures: Storylane employs technical and organizational measures to protect data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. 10) Review and Revision: This Data Storage Policy will be reviewed and revised as needed to ensure that it remains up to date with changes in legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the company’s business practices. By following this Data Storage Policy, Storylane can ensure that it provides a secure and reliable service to its users, protects sensitive information from unauthorized access, and complies with all legal and regulatory requirements related to data storage and management.

App/service has sub-processors no