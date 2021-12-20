Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We store the e-mail address and monitored hosts details (expiry date, certificate authority), which is stored on our secure servers in the UK for a period of up to 5 years. This data is stored and used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and might be deleted for inactive users for more than 1 year.

Data archiving and removal policy Information may be deleted from our database upon request to privacy@elevenguard.com. We undertake to perform the deletion within one month (30 calendar days) and will send you a confirmation once the information has been deleted. Wherever possible, we will aim to complete the request in advance of the deadline.

Data storage policy A user of ElevenGuard can delete data from their dashboard (such as monitored hosts) whenever they wish. This data is deleted from the system immediately and cannot be recovered by any users or ElevenGuard employees after this point. Data which has been deleted or otherwise destroyed can not be recovered at any time. Sufficient warning is given to the account administrator before data are permanently deleted.

Data center location(s) United Kingdom

Data hosting company DigitalOcean