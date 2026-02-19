Data retention policy
We retain user data only for as long as necessary to provide the core functionality of the app. Upon request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Based on the laws of some countries, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, limit the use and disclosure of the personal information, or delete it in some circumstances. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, you can contact us at privacy@grafana.com.
Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
LLM use is optional and enabled via the Grafana Assistant plugin. When enabled, we may use Anthropic Claude models (Sonnet/Haiku/Opus ) and OpenAI GPT models (gpt-5, gpt-5-mini, etc.).
LLM retention settings
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.
LLM data tenancy policy
Grafana Cloud stores conversation data in your tenant so you can reopen chats, provide feedback, and manage history. Anthropic and Google (Vertex AI) process prompts with zero retention.
LLM data residency policy
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.