Data retention policy
Lemonbase retains personal data for the period required to provide the service and for the retention periods described in its Privacy Policy. Personal data is deleted without undue delay upon account withdrawal or a valid deletion request, unless retention is required by applicable law or for the exceptions stated in the Privacy Policy. Database backups may retain deleted data for up to 7 days after deletion, after which the backups are also deleted.
Privacy Policy:
https://help.lemonbase.com/privacy-policy
Data archiving and removal policy
Personal data is destroyed without undue delay when its retention period expires or its processing purpose has been fulfilled. Electronic records are deleted using methods that prevent recovery. Database backups are retained for up to 7 days after deletion and are then deleted. Data subject to legal retention requirements is stored separately for the applicable period. Users can request deletion at info@lemonbase.com.
Privacy Policy:
https://help.lemonbase.com/privacy-policy
Data center location(s)
Republic of Korea
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet models.
LLM retention settings
Lemonbase does not persist Slack content, prompts, or generated summaries; they are processed transiently to fulfill requests. Provider-side retention depends on the applicable API terms and settings.
LLM data tenancy policy
Requests are processed through Lemonbase's LLM gateway using shared third-party model APIs, rather than dedicated per-customer model deployments.
LLM data residency policy
Lemonbase's runtime and gateway are hosted in AWS Seoul (ap-northeast-2). LLM inference occurs in the configured provider regions.