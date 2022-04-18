CRM Analytics

For Tableau CRM users, Salesforce determines the appropriate retention period for Personal Data on the basis of the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the Personal Data being processed, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of the Personal Data, whether we can achieve the purposes of the processing through other means, and on the basis of applicable legal requirements (such as applicable statutes of limitation). After expiry of the applicable retention periods, your Personal Data will be deleted. More information can be found here:

Retention of Customer Data entered into Tableau CRM is governed by your agreement with Salesforce. More information can be found here:

For Tableau CRM and Salesforce customers, after termination of service, please contact customer support or contact us at

to request deletion of Customer Data submitted to the applicable service.