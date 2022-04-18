Bring Data to Every Conversation with CRM Analytics for Slack
CRM Analytics for Slack makes it easy to access your analytics right where collaboration happens in Slack. Now you can seamlessly find, share, and collaborate on Salesforce reports and dashboards and CRM Analytics items within Slack and stay up to date on all of your data.With CRM Analytics for Slack, you and your team can:Browse and Search
Browse recent and favorite analytics, or search to find specific items. View details and snapshots of your items.Share and Collaborate
Share links to analytics items and snapshots of reports, dashboards, and lenses. Collaborate with the team, and even loop in external stakeholders like partners, vendors, and customers with Slack Connect.Stay Updated
Keep up to date from anywhere. Subscribe to CRM Analytics dashboards for periodic updates, and import CRM Analytics notifications to get notified when data thresholds are met. Import Lightning Reports and Dashboards subscriptions into Slack. Share all of your notifications and subscriptions to your teammates.Learn the "Why" Behind Your Data
Run Einstein Discovery on Lightning reports to drive better business outcomes with AI-powered predictions and recommendations. Share relevant and actionable predictions, improvements, and top factors with your Slack channels and colleagues.
If you see "Restricted," please reach out to your Slack admin to enable the app for your company's Slack and Salesforce CRM Analytics users. Share this guide
with your operational leaders to make it easy.
If this appears as "Add to Slack," the app has already been enabled for your organization. You can follow this user guide
to install and start using the app today!
Please give us feedback
on your experience with the CRM Analytics for Slack app. Your insights are valued and help our product teams improve the Salesforce user experience. Thank you!