With the ICDSoft Web Hosting app for Slack, you can improve your hosting management workflow. Get useful administrative notifications about your ICDSoft hosting services, such as renewal reminders about expiring hosting accounts and domains, directly in Slack.
ICDSoft Web Hosting will be able to view:
ICDSoft Web Hosting will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
ICDSoft will archive/remove customer data in accordance with its privacy policy (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy) and terms of use (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/terms). The customer has the right to execute a data erasure request (a.k.a. "Right to be Forgotten"), which can be submitted either through a support ticket or by email. ICDSoft will process such requests in no more than three business days after receiving the request and confirming the identity of the requesting person, and will remove all customer personal data that is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it has been collected. This may include 1) all collected personal data for Customers that have not concluded any contracts with ICDSoft (eg. purchased services), or, 2) in case the Customer is or has been in contractual obligations with ICDSoft, all personal data, unless the data required by the tax, accounting, or other laws in Bulgaria, the EU, or the country where the legal presence of the customer is.
Data storage policy
ICDSoft will store customer data following legislation in regards to privacy, including US privacy laws and the GDPR. Our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy explains how personal information is processed and used.
Data hosting details
The data is hosted on our own colocated servers. Our system administrators constantly monitor all services, apply security patches when needed, and look after the overall security and stability of all systems.
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
When someone requests for ICDSoft to delete personal data, we do this in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). More information is available in section "Data erasure requests" in our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy#data-processing
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)