Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy I. Information storage and security. Freedcamp uses data hosting service providers in the United States to host collected information, and we use technical measures to secure all data. Despite the thorough security measures and safeguards that Freedcamp implements to protect data, no security system is impenetrable and due to the inherent nature of the Internet, Freedcamp cannot guarantee that data, during transmission through the Internet or while stored on our systems or otherwise in our care, is absolutely safe from intrusion by others. Freedcamp has policies in place in case of such a situation and will respond to requests about this within a reasonable timeframe. Freedcamp also provides Enterprise customers who selected the 'private cloud' option to host their isolated and branded Freedcamp environment in any region supported by Amazon Web Services. II. How long we keep information. How long we keep the information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. After such time, we will make every effort to delete your information or, if this is not possible (for example, because the information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your information and isolate it from any further use until deletion is possible. 1. User Account information: We retain User information until the User deletes their account(s), which then we will continue retaining the data for up to 90 days after account deletion. Freedcamp maintains this practice due to the following reason: a) In the event that the User’s account has been compromised and purposely deleted. Freedcamp will help maintain and restore data once the situation is rectified. b) An account was mistakenly deleted by Users. In such an event, Freedcamp will be able to restore data for Users. c) Various data storage systems and backups have different lifecycle policies which are held for a maximum of 90 days. For example, our database backups are encrypted, incremental, and full re-cycle in 30 days. It is impossible to erase User data inside up to 1-minute precision encrypted incremental backups. d) If the User initially canceled their account and requested but later change their mind. A user will be able to have all data restored if an account is reactivated within 90 days after initial account cancellation. e) Freedcamp may also retain some of the User data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies any specific Users, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about any Users. 2. The information you share on the Services: If the User’s account is deactivated or disabled, some of the User information and the content that Users have provided will remain in order to allow other Project members or other Users to make full use of the Services. For example, we continue to display comments and content you provided to boards or cards. Freedcamp will hold User data up to 90 days after account cancellation in case Users will renew again within that time frame. 3. Marketing and Promotional information: If Users have elected and provided consent to receive marketing and promotional emails from Freedcamp, we retain information about Users' marketing preferences unless asked specifically to delete such information. Freedcamp retains information derived from cookies and other tracking technologies for a reasonable period of time from the date such information was created.

Data archiving and removal policy When Users delete their account(s) there are different scenarios of how data deletion will be treated as described below: 1. If you were not invited to any other projects owned by other Freedcamp User then your data can no longer be accessed by you or any other Users that you invited to Freedcamp. Complete data deletion will occur post 90 days. Please see “Data Retention” below for additional details regarding 90-days data retention. 2. If the User does not own projects and was only invited to other Freedcamp User’s projects then your specific contribution in other projects will remain, but your personal information will be deleted. Freedcamp will make every effort to mask any personal information remaining, for example, your contribution to someone else’s project will be listed as “First Name, Last Initial” with no connection to your deleted personal information such as email, phone numbers, etc. 3. If you own projects and were participating in other Users’ projects, then Freedcamp’s Data Deletion and Data Retention will apply to each category described in sections (1) and (2) above. Users, at any time, may request a deletion of their personal data. If such request is made, data are deleted based on points 1, 2, or 3 as noted above and will remain in backups and life-cycle we maintain to ensures we do not store data inside backups for more than 90 days. Users may email legal@freedcamp.com to request data deletion. However, if Users require the deletion of their data, we strongly suggest Users delete their account as this will help initiate the process as stated in points 1, 2, and 3 above. IF Users fail to make payment for any premium plans, Freedcamp will remove all paid features and return Users to the Free Plan. Please see section 7.5 of our ToS for User inactivity under the Free Plan. If Freedcamp deletes an account due to inactivity, the above scenarios will apply.

Data storage policy 1. Personal Identification Information. We may collect personally identification information from Users in a variety of ways, including, but not limited to, when Users visit our Sites, register on the Sites, and in connection with other activities, services, features, or resources we make available on our Sites. Users may be asked for, as appropriate, name, email address, billing information. We will collect personal identification information from Users only if they voluntarily submit such information to us. Users can always refuse to supply personally identification information, except that it may prevent them from engaging in certain Sites related activities. We will never sell your personal information to third parties and we won’t use your name or company name in any marketing statements without obtaining your permission in writing. 2. Non-Personal Identification Information. We may collect non-personal identification information about Users whenever they interact with our Sites. Non-personal identification information may include the browser name, the type of computer, and technical information about Users means of connection to our Sites, such as the operating system and the Internet service providers utilized and other similar information. 3. Other Information. Services Metadata – when Users interact with our Services, metadata is generated to help provide additional context regarding how Users interact with our Sites. Log Data – Our services will automatically collect information when Users access or use our Sites or Services and records it in log files. Log data may include IP address, previously visited web page addresses, browser type, and settings, time and date when Services were used, browser configurations and plugins, language, and cookie data. Device Information – Freedcamp collects information about your computer, phone, tablet, or other devices you use to access our Services. This device information includes your connection type and settings when you install, access, update or use our Services. We also collect information through your device about your operating system, browser type, IP address, URLs of referring/exit pages, device identifiers, and crash data. We use your IP address and/or country preference in order to approximate your location to provide you with a better Service experience. How much of this information we collect depends on the type and settings of the device you use to access the Services. Location information - Freedcamp will receive this information from Users during our Account Registration as well as from our vendor partners to approximate your location. Project information – Freedcamp is a work collaboration tool, therefore any User-generated data by use of our Services will be collected and stored by Freedcamp, and vendor partners. Collected data includes, but not limited to, data that Users post, send, receive, or share. These include any files or links that User upload to our Services. Project data will only be accessible through authorized accounts or the User's designated account and can only be viewed, or altered, by Users assigned to such projects. Freedcamp will never share, sell, or exploit any Project information unless requested by Project Admins. In addition, we may also inadvertently receive information about such Users from the same project members. For example, a specific User may be mentioned by one of their project members when using our Services. 4. Web Browser Cookies. Our Site, and/or vendors, may use "cookies" to enhance User experience. User`s web browser places cookies on their hard drive for record-keeping purposes and sometimes to track information about them. A user may choose to set their web browser to refuse cookies or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If they do so, note that some parts of the Site may not function properly.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes