Tally is the simplest way to create forms. We help you create any type of form in seconds, without knowing how to code, and for free. Use our Slack integration to get notified when someone completes your Tally forms, and always stay up-to-speed with the latest form submissions. On new Tally form submissions, you can send fully customizable Slack messages to a channel or a direct message. Integrating with Slack is free, and available to all Tally users.