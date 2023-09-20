Tally Forms

Data retention policy
Tally is the processor and stores information on behalf of the form creators. As long as your account is active you (as the form creator) have full control over the data you collect, and the time period for which you store the data.
Data archiving and removal policy
You are able to delete or export form responses from your account if it would be required to do so. We honor all deletions, and all form data which has been deleted by you is permanently deleted from our back-ups within 90 days.
Data storage policy
Tally acts as a data controller in the relationship between Tally and our customers (form creators), for the personal information you give us in order to use our service (registration or billing information for example).
Data center location(s)
Belgium
Data hosting details
Hosted on Google Cloud SQL.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
no