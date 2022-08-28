Haiilo is an employee communications platform helping you to reach, engage and understand your employees. The Haiilo Employee Advocacy app on Slack allows you to set up a connection between the Haiilo Employee Advocacy platform (Haiilo Share) and Slack. Your posts will be visible in Slack immediately after publishing them on the Haiilo Share platform. They will appear in your connected Slack channels as new messages and will integrate better to your overall workflow.