Haiilo Share

Date of latest pen test
2022-08-28
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
OAuth2 for services such as Google Workspace, or SAML for IDPs such as Azure, Okta, Onelogin, Ping Identity, etc.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
support@smarp.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
different services for customer support, analytics, email sending, server/data hosting