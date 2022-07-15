Scribe is the fastest way to create and share step-by-step guides. How often do your teammates ask you how to do something via Slack? Now, with the Scribe for Slack integration, you can quickly share existing Scribes, search your Scribe workspace from Slack or capture a new Scribe — all without leaving Slack. Help your teammates get the answers they need, without disrupting your workflow. With the Scribe for Slack integration, you can:

- Search your Scribe workspace directly from Slack

- Manage permissions for your Scribe or Page whenever you post a link on Slack

- Instantly create a Scribe without leaving Slack by typing /scribe capture **About Scribe:**

Scribe is the fastest, easiest and most effective way to document and share any process. By capturing your browser or desktop workflow, Scribe automatically creates step-by-step guides complete with text and screenshots. Scribes are ready to share or add to any tool – instantly. - Create: Press record, do your process as usual and Scribe automatically generates a step-by-step guide.

- Customize: Edit screenshots, combine steps, adjust the flow and add text or video.

- Share: Share with a single click or add to a knowledge base, help center or website.