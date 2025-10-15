ZeroTime Bot for Slack

Data retention policy
Since Replicon offer a Cloud based SaaS Service we allow customers to store relevant data in our systems. But 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data Archival is decided by the Customer and governed through the Replicon Application User Interface. However, 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Data storage policy
Replicon offers a host of data centres in various geographical locations where the customer's data can be hosted during the service period. Customer gets to choose their preferred location at the time of singing up for the services. They can also seek to change this location at a later point in time. Replicon complies to the requested Geo location data storage policies.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude Sonnet V4, Claude 3.5 Haiku, Amazon Titan Embeddings Text V2
LLM retention settings
Anonymous chat context was captured in S3 and used to enhance the tenant's experience (tenant-isolated, no sharing across tenants) with default retention period of 90 days.
LLM data tenancy policy
LLM is hosted in AWS bedrock in the same region as the where user's data resides.
LLM data residency policy
Temporary session data is stored in dynamodb and removed when the chat session closed.