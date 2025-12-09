Visit Thrive on the web! https://app.thriveglobal.com?utm_source=slack
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Take productivity, performance, and collaboration to the next level with Thrive for Slack, a science-backed platform to drive lasting behavior change. With Thrive’s well-being tools embedded directly into Slack, Slack isn’t just where work happens. It’s where productivity happens — without burnout. Thrive features include:
:world_map: Expert-led Journeys
: Improve well-being across key pillars including sleep, food, movement, stress management, connection, and more.
:white_check_mark: Personalized Microsteps
: Choose from hundreds of small, achievable steps that add up to lasting behavior change. They’re too small to fail!
:relieved: Thrive Reset
: Reduce stress in just 60 seconds through breathing, mindfulness, gratitude, and more.
:book: Peer Storytelling
: Get inspired by others at your organization who have made lasting changes with Thrive.
:trophy: Motivational Challenges
: Try them solo or team up with colleagues across your organization to improve your well-being and productivity together.
:thinking_face: Daily Reflection
: Start your day by taking a moment to reflect on how you feel, and explore your well-being trends over time.
:technologist: Customized Onboarding
: Help new hires jump in and feel like they belong with an onboarding experience in their daily workflow.Thrive for Slack
makes prioritizing well-being as seamless as starting a conversation.
Helpful documentation for the Thrive app can be found on our FAQ
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For direct support, send us an email
at support@thriveglobal.com
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