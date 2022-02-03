IMPORTANT
- The integration only works in the NEW LiquidPlanner
not in LiquidPlanner Classic.
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution for teams that want to prioritize, predict, and perform beyond expectations. It’s a new way to align your people, projects and priorities to ensure the right people are working on the right things at the right time.
Predictive scheduling dynamically adapts to change and manages uncertainty, so you always know in real-time when work will be done. With the power of planning intelligence, LiquidPlanner enables teams to deliver and optimize projects with confidence.
Stay informed of new work assigned to you and changes to your work by connecting your LiquidPlanner Org to your Slack workspace.
Use the Home tab to see your upcoming work in real-time (up to 30 tasks).What does LiquidPlanner notify you about in Slack?
You’ll receive a notification from LiquidPlanner when:
• A new assignment is assigned to you
• Your assignment is deleted
• Your assignment is removed (i.e., reassigned from you to someone else)
• Your assignment is marked done (either directly or by Task Status change)
• Your assignment is made active again (either directly or by Task Status change)
You'll receive a notification about a task on which you have an active assignment when:
• Task status change
• A new assignment is added
• An assignment is marked done
• The task is moved to a different location
• The ASAP Scheduling on the Task is changedNote: Remember that you don’t get notifications about edits that you make yourself.Getting Started
Slack Integration is available on all paid plans
. Learn more about LiquidPlanner's cost-effective pricing
.
To start receiving notifications:
1. An Org Admin must enable Slack Integration in your LiquidPlanner Org
2. Each user (including Org Admin) must connect their user account in LiquidPlanner to their Slack workspace.Note: LiquidPlanner users must have LiquidPlanner Project Observer access (or above) on the workspace item to receive change notifications.