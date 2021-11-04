Data retention policy
Data is processed exclusively for the following objectives:
1. Software, services and data distribution: pre-contractual, contractual and fiscal activities
necessary to establish commercial relationships for consideration and not between the
Data Protection Controller and the Data Subject.
2. Support to the software, services and data use: Data Protection Controller support
activities to the Concerned Party for the use, operation and improvement of software,
services and data.
3. Direct marketing on software, services and data: sending activities (by e-mail, post, sms,
telephone contacts, newsletter) of commercial communications and / or advertising
material relating to software, services and data produced by the Owner to the interested
party.
In order to pursue objectives 1) and 2) the processing of personal data of the interested party is necessary for:
- a contract execution (license condition to use software and services) of which the
interested party is integrating part or to execute pre-contractual measures;
- complying with the legal obligations to which the Data Protection Controller and the
Concerned Party are subject.
For processing of the interested party data concerning objective 3) consent is required.
Data archiving and removal policy
In this specific case the policy is related to app usage. If workspace admin remove app we will start a deleting process after a specific amount of time.
Data storage policy
The data processed are stored by the Data Protection Controller for the period considered strictly necessary to achieve the purposes of the processing. Furthermore, data processed for the purposes 1) and 2), may be kept for a longer period, in order to be able to handle any disputes. The data processed for objective 3) will be retained by the Data Protection Controller from the moment the data subject has given his consent until such consent is revoked.
In this specific case data will be removed after a specific amount of time or if workspace admin remove app from his workspace
App/service has sub-processors
no