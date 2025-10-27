AllVoices for Slack enables HR and compliance administrators to log Slack conversations directly into AllVoices cases without leaving Slack. The app adds a shortcut to any Slack message. When an authorized admin triggers it, they can log the conversation to a new case or an existing AllVoices case. The admin selects a time range of messages to capture, provides case details such as case name and issue type, and submits. The selected messages and any attached files are transferred securely into the AllVoices platform and stored as a case attachment. This app is built for organizations that use AllVoices for workplace reporting, case management, and HR investigations. An active AllVoices admin account is required to install and use the app. AllVoices for Slack only collects messages within the time range explicitly selected by an authorized administrator at the time of submission. The app does not passively monitor channels, read messages in the background, or store any Slack data outside of an explicit admin action. All data is transmitted over TLS and stored within AllVoices' secure, SOC 2-compliant infrastructure. After installation, each admin must connect their Slack account to AllVoices using the built-in OAuth flow. An active AllVoices admin account is required to complete setup and use the app.