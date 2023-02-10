Data Subject Access Request • A Data Subject Access Request (“DSAR”) is any request made by an individual or an individual’s legal representative for information held by the Company about that individual. The Data Subject Access Request provides the right for data subjects to see or view their own personal data as well as to request copies of the data. • A Data Subject Access Request must be made in writing. In general, verbal requests for information held about an individual are not valid DSARs. In the event a formal Data Subject Access Request is made verbally to a staff member of the Company, further guidance should be sought from Data Protection Officer, who will consider and approve all Data Subject Access Request applications. • A Data Subject Access Request can be sent to us by emailing legal@dovetailapp.com or posting a letter to the address listed at the bottom of our about page (

). DSAR Process Request • Upon receipt of a DSAR, the Data Protection Officer will acknowledge the request. The requestor may be asked to complete a Data Subject Access Request Form to better enable the Company to locate the relevant information. Identity verification • The Data Protection Officer needs to check the identity of anyone making a DSAR to ensure information is only given to the person who is entitled to it. If the identity of a DSAR requestor has not already been provided, the person receiving the request will ask the requestor to provide two forms of identification, one of which must be a photo identity and the other confirmation of address. • If the requestor is not the data subject, written confirmation that the requestor is authorized to act on behalf of the data subject is required. Information for Data Subject Access Request • Upon receipt of the required documents, the person receiving the request will provide the Data Protection Officer with all relevant information in support of the DSAR. • Where the Data Protection Officer is reasonably satisfied with the information presented by the person who received the request, the Data Protection Officer will notify the requestor that his/her DSAR will be responded to within the 30-day response period. The 30-day response period begins from the date that the required documents are received. The requestor will be informed by the Data Protection Officer in writing if there will be any deviation from the 30-day response period due to other intervening events. Review of Information • The Data Protection Officer will contact and ask the relevant department(s) for the required information as requested in the DSAR. This may also involve an initial meeting with the relevant department to go through the request if required. • The department which holds the information must return the required information by the deadline imposed by the Data Protection Officer and/or a further meeting is arranged with the department to review the information. The Data Protection Officer will determine whether there is any information which may be subject to an exemption and/or if consent is required to be provided from a third party. • The Data Protection Officer must ensure that the information is reviewed/received by the imposed deadline to ensure the 30-day response period is not breached. Response to Access Requests • The Data Protection Officer will provide the finalized response together with the information retrieved from the department(s) and/or a statement that the Company does not hold the information requested, or that an exemption applies. The Data Protection Officer will ensure that a written response will be sent back to the requestor. This will be via email. Archiving • After the response has been sent to the requestor, the DSAR will be considered closed and archived by the Data Protection Officer.