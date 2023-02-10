Dovetail is the fastest way to understand your customer. Turn calls, documents, support tickets, and any other user feedback into insights, like magic, and create a customer intelligence platform power better decisions across the org.
The Dovetail app for Slack works where you work. Share rich content from Dovetail, curate Agents workflows, and receive updates in real-time — all via Slack.
Upgrade to Ask Dovetail to bring your team even closer to the customer:
• Add Dovetail to any channel in your workspace, ask anything you want to learn about your users , and get instant, evidence-backed customer insights to unblock innovation and faster decision-making.
• Refine your searches with follow-up questions to get the exact insights you and your team need to move forward.
• Stay in the know with Digests. Configure regular text or audio updates of new user data from the queries or projects you care about, delivered straight to any channel in Slack.
• Ask Dovetail is also available as an AI assistant, so you can build more context with customer insights in Dovetail combined with the institutional knowledge in your Slack workspace via the search API.
Note that using the AI assistant is available to Ask Dovetail users who are on a paid Slack plan. Additionally, using Ask Dovetail as a Slack AI Assistant is subject to our current privacy policy.Important information about Ask Dovetail
We will never perform unexpected actions, such as joining all public channels by default or taking actions, unless prompted by the user.
Ask Dovetail uses AI and Large Language Models (LLM), please note that responses generated may occasionally be inaccurate. We encourage you to verify any AI-generated content before relying on it. The AI model we use is Claude 3 Sonnet.Data Retention
We only keep your data on our servers for a very short time while your request is being processed in the region of your Dovetail workspace. Your Slack data is used solely for conversational search and is processed within the LLM environment.What We Don’t Do
We do not use your Slack data (messages, files, etc.) to train or improve any AI models. We are committed to ensuring a secure and transparent experience for all users. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out at hello@dovetail.com
.Privacy Policyhttps://dovetail.com/legal/