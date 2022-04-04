Contentful

Data retention policy
Data storage requirements are considered in the life cycle of the products. Data storage and processing is appropriate to the classification.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data storage requirements are considered in the life cycle of the products. Data storage and processing is appropriate to the classification.
Data storage policy
Data storage requirements are considered in the life cycle of the products. Data storage and processing is appropriate to the classification.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no