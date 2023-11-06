Jira Service Management ChatOps

Jira Service Management is a modern incident management platform that empowers Dev & Ops teams to plan for service disruptions and stay in control during incidents. Jira Service Management provides the tools needed to design actionable alerts, manage on-call schedules and escalations, and orchestrate communication & collaboration during the incident resolution process.
With Jira Service Management’s ChatOps app, you can use Slack to get alert notifications, create incidents, and collaborate with your team during incidents. By connecting Slack workspaces with Jira Service Management, you can use Slack channels to help your responder team get notified and take action on alerts and incidents.
Here’s everything you can do with Jira Service Management's ChatOps app:
* Get alert notifications in the Slack channel.
* Add a Slack channel from the issue view of an incident.
* Create a new incident directly from Slack channels.
* Get a summary of the incident sent to the Slack channel.
* Add incident responders and stakeholders to the Slack channel.
* Take actions on the alert or incident, like updating priority and status, adding stakeholders, sending stakeholders updates, adding Slack messages as comments, and adding affected services.Learn how to connect a new Slack workspace to your service project