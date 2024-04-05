Postman is an API collaboration platform that simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines teamwork so you can create better APIs, faster. With 40M+ developers across 500K+ companies, including 98% of the Fortune 500, teams trust Postman. When you’re troubleshooting and building APIs, it can be tough to share relevant context with your team and also stay in the loop about changes as they happen. With Postman’s app for Slack, you can: - Keep your team on top of changes in Postman, with channel notifications that give helpful context, including what changed and a changelog link

- Take quick Postman actions without leaving Slack, such as adding a comment or watching or forking a collection.

- Get a 200 response faster with support from your team by sharing response links in Slack or Teams, which immediately shows if the response was successful, and if not what kind of error occurred.

- Subscribe to updates from API publishers via Slack to stay aware of the latest.

- Request access to Postman resources via Slack. If a teammate shares an internal Postman workspace that you don’t have access to, you can request access directly without leaving Slack. Then Postman admins can approve or deny the request directly within Slack.