Data archiving and removal policy
Data hosting details
AWS Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Postman AI uses industry-leading large language models from major providers including AWS, Azure OpenAI, Google Cloud, and OpenAI. Supported model families may include GPT, Claude, Gemini, and similar foundation models.
LLM retention settings
Third-party LLM providers retain only limited operational metadata required for security, abuse prevention, and service monitoring. Postman may use prompts, inputs, outputs, and related feedback to improve its services, except where prohibited.
LLM data tenancy policy
Postman AI operates within Postman-managed infrastructure hosted on AWS using a multi-tenant architecture.
Customer data stored by Postman is encrypted at rest using industry-standard security controls, including AES-256 encryption.
LLM data residency policy
Postman AI data is stored in Postman-managed infrastructure hosted in the United States.