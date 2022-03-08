Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Our data retention policy is governed by the Master Service Agreement we have with our customers

Data archiving and removal policy Amplitude deletes customer data at the end of the customer’s subscription to the Amplitude services as set forth in the Amplitude Data Processing Addendum. During the term of a customer’s subscription, customers can, at their discretion, delete data from Amplitude using the deletion tools made available

Data storage policy Data storage is indefinite unless otherwise dictated by the retention policy or archival / removal policy.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on AWS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Amplitude AI uses third‑party foundation models provided by our AI subprocessors, including OpenAI models (e.g., GPT‑4 family) and, for certain AI Agent and roadmap features, Anthropic models via Amazon Bedrock and Google’s Vertex/Gemini services.

LLM retention settings Any retention of data by third‑party LLM providers is limited to direct service operation. Persistent logs and observability data is stored in Amplitude-controlled systems following our standard data-retention policies.

LLM data tenancy policy Amplitude operates a multi‑tenant SaaS platform with strong logical isolation between customers. No customer data is retained or reused by LLM providers for model training, any telemetry occurs exclusively within Amplitude‑controlled systems