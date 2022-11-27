Cast HR platform provides an all-in-one solution for onboarding, recruiting, leave tracking, performance review.Meet Cast: the app for Slack that helps teams stay connected, organized, and appreciated every day. From org charts and time off to kudos and employee feedback, everything lives in one place. With Cast, you can build a culture where people feel recognized and included.Here’s what you can do with Cast:Bring Structure to Your Org Chart - Automatically generate and update a clear org chart from your Slack data; - Showcase team structures and reporting lines in a way everyone understands; - Make onboarding easier by giving new hires visibility from day one;Simplify Time Off and Absence Tracking - Manage vacations, remote work, sick leave, and other absences directly in Slack; - Approvals and notifications flow smoothly without leaving your workspace; - Keep everything visible in a shared calendar—from team PTO to public holidays.Spark a Culture of Appreciation - Give kudos to teammates when they go the extra mile; - Align recognition with your company values by customizing kudos categories; - Encourage participation with weekly prompts like Feedback Friday;Listen and Learn with Surveys - Launch quick polls and surveys; - Tap into smart templates with questions written for you; - Access easy-to-read analytics to guide better decisions; - Track response rates and send nudges to boost participation; - Turn feedback into actions that improve your culture.
Cast HR Platform will be able to view:
Cast HR Platform will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We keep user data indefinitely unless a user deletes their account or workspace. User data is permanently deleted 90 days after deleting an account or workspace.
Data archiving and removal policy
We store the personal information we receive as described in this Privacy Policy (https://casthr.co/legal/privacy) for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.
Data storage policy
Here is a revised version of your Data Storage Policy field, incorporating the requested details:
We store personal information as described in our Privacy Policy (https://casthr.co/legal/privacy). Data is securely stored on cloud servers located in European Union. We use industry-standard security measures, including encryption at rest and in transit, to protect your data from unauthorized access, alteration, or disclosure. Personal information is retained for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws. For more details, please refer to our Privacy Policy.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Hetzner
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Document data can be deleted upon user request. We will permanently delete it 90 days after the user requests deletion. To request data removal you need to submit request to support@casthr.co
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)