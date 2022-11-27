Cast HR platform provides an all-in-one solution for onboarding, recruiting, leave tracking, performance review. Meet Cast: the app for Slack that helps teams stay connected, organized, and appreciated every day. From org charts and time off to kudos and employee feedback, everything lives in one place. With Cast, you can build a culture where people feel recognized and included. Here’s what you can do with Cast: Bring Structure to Your Org Chart

- Automatically generate and update a clear org chart from your Slack data;

- Showcase team structures and reporting lines in a way everyone understands;

- Make onboarding easier by giving new hires visibility from day one; Simplify Time Off and Absence Tracking

- Manage vacations, remote work, sick leave, and other absences directly in Slack;

- Approvals and notifications flow smoothly without leaving your workspace;

- Keep everything visible in a shared calendar—from team PTO to public holidays. Spark a Culture of Appreciation

- Give kudos to teammates when they go the extra mile;

- Align recognition with your company values by customizing kudos categories;

- Encourage participation with weekly prompts like Feedback Friday; Listen and Learn with Surveys

- Launch quick polls and surveys;

- Tap into smart templates with questions written for you;

- Access easy-to-read analytics to guide better decisions;

- Track response rates and send nudges to boost participation;

- Turn feedback into actions that improve your culture.