Date of latest pen test
2025-06-27
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
no
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Okta, Microsoft Entra ID（旧称: Azure Active Directory）, Google Workspace, OneLogin
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
support@up-sider.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app