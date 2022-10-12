AppRaise helps to share feedback with your teammates.Send real-time feedback Feedback loses its impact if provided too late. With AppRaise you can give feedback directly in Slack and thanks to an easy and structured form it takes less than two minutes.Start recording feedback 20% of managers never record feedback and 45% use manual processes like typing it into spreadsheets or Word documents. With AppRaise all feedback is saved automatically and you can always get back to it.Ask for feedback to grow Feedback is the main tool for professional and career growth. Request feedback from your peers and identify your strengths and weaknesses in order to work on them.Give feedback the right way AppRaise is based on the popular feedback technique ‘Start Stop Continue’. Small tips will help your team to give effective feedback. Make feedback a habit Install the app and start sharing feedback right away! You can also get Google Chrome extension which allows you to add quotes from emails, calendar, Jira and other cloud-based software directly to your feedback text.Be careful! You can really get used to it! :)
AppRaise will be able to view:
AppRaise will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
When some one request us to delete acctount\integration\personal data our support team request Dev to proceed.
Usually it takes up to 4 hours in buisness days.
In future updates we will give possibility to users that have administrator rights to completly remove any integration and delete data by them selfs.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)