Ricotta Todo List

Manage Todo lists, Bookmarks & Reading lists entirely on Slack. Add a Slack message as Todos and set Reminders and never miss a timeline. All on Slack!
A team task manager that you will use for everyday productivity and collaboration!
:dart: Manage your team, shared and personal tasks and todos right in Slack.
With Ricotta Todos, create shared todos in a channel or a DM, create tasks from Slack messages, add due dates, set assignee and task reminders.
:x: No need to get an expensive task manager for your teamwork
and collaboration :money_mouth_face:Ricotta todos is a good alternative to Todoist, Manifestly, Listme, Tasklist, ToDoBot, Todogator, Todo Cloud, Eventonbot, Teamflow, etc.What’s inside Ricotta todos?
:face_with_monocle:
:clipboard: Create new tasks
Use
/TodoAdd
to create a task in a channel or a DM. Head to the Ricotta Todos Home page to create and manage a checklist-style Todo list
within Slack.
:bust_in_silhouette: Assign tasks in channels:
Assign tasks to your team in a channel or DM. Set a due date, reminder and add task details to your todo list.
:bookmark: Bookmark & Add Slack messages as todos
Bookmark or convert any Slack message into a task list
by simply clicking the 3-dot menu without leaving your conversations.
:speech_balloon: Share your tasks
Improve your team’s collaboration by sharing your Slack to do list on personal DMs or channels. Update and edit your tasks in real-time to keep your team informed of your progress. Use
/TodoList
to list all your todos shared in that channel.
:alarm_clock: Set task reminders
Want to make sure you don’t miss any task deadlines? Set to-do reminders and get a reminder notification right in Slack.
:dart: Manage everything in Slack
Head over to the Ricotta app Home tab to organise and keep track of your tasks. Categorise tasks into Team, Shared and Personal Todos. Create tasks, manage lists and set reminders in the home tab.
:white_check_mark: Complete your tasks
If you’ve finished your to-do task, you can mark it as complete within Slack. Simply cross it out from your checklist and will get updated if you’ve shared it with your team.
:lock: Data Encryption & Privacy
Your data on Ricotta is end-to-end encrypted, meaning that it's private and safe.Why use Ricotta to dos?
1. Power efficient hybrid and remote
work collaboration
2. Save time in organising all your tasks
3. Collaborate better on Slack with task sharing
4. Three quick ways to create task lists in Slack
5. Manage your project todos on internal channels or DMs
6. Effortless on-boarding. Just sign in with Slack
7. No need to leave SlackComing soon: Integrations with Github, JIRA, Trello and Google Chrome.
:star: Includes a 14-day free trial.
:books: Refer to our help guide
to get step-by-step information on how to use the app.
:speech_balloon: Have any questions or feedback? Write to us at cheese@ricotta.team.
Complete your work
from home app stack with Ricotta Todos along with Zoom
, Polly, Notion, Ricotta Trivia, Donut, Standuply, Loom, Clap, Poppins, IFTTT, Workast and Kyber.
View and manage everything from the @Ricotta todo’s Home Tab. Happy todo-ing! :cheese_wedge:
By installing the app, you agree to Ricotta's privacy policy and terms of service.
:email: Have questions or feedback? Visit our website for more
information, or reach us at cheese@ricotta.team.