Data retention policy
When you cancel your Bucket account, you can request data deletion at hello@bucket.co.
Data archiving and removal policy
Bucket reserves the right to delete your data 60 days after account cancellation, and once deleted, the information cannot be recovered.
Data storage policy
Bucket's data storage policy involves collecting only necessary data, encrypting all data via SSL/TLS during transmission, and encrypting data at rest.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no