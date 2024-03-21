GIF Monger

Data retention policy
We retain search terms and log data only as long as necessary for operational effectiveness. Log data is purged regularly in accordance with our data retention practices.
We retain user IDs and user tokens in order to post as the user. We also record the amount of GIFs each user has posted.
Data archiving and removal policy
User requests for data removal are processed manually.
Data storage policy
Data is stored securely, with access limited to authorized personnel. We use industry-standard measures to prevent unauthorized access or disclosure.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no