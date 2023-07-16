Data retention policy
ClearFeed will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.
Data archiving and removal policy
ClearFeed will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.
Data storage policy
ClearFeed will store data encrypted both in transit and at rest, in cloud servers provided by AWS.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT, Sonnet 4.6, Opus 4.6
LLM retention settings
ClearFeed uses OpenAI and Anthropic APIs under commercial/API terms. Neither provider uses API data for model training. OpenAI retains API inputs/outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring. Anthropic retains API inputs/outputs for up to 7 days.
LLM data tenancy policy
ClearFeed operates a multi-tenant architecture where each customer's data is logically isolated. LLM prompts are constructed per-tenant and include only that tenant's data. No cross-tenant data is shared in LLM contexts. We do not use shared fine-tuned mo
LLM data residency policy
Customer data is processed via OpenAI and Anthropic API endpoints hosted in the United States. ClearFeed does not control the specific data center locations of these providers but ensures data is transmitted over encrypted channels (TLS 1.2+).