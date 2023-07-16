ClearFeed transforms Slack into a powerful AI-powered ticketing system for internal and external support. Support teams can manage, track, and resolve requests directly from Slack, without switching tabs or tools.

With ClearFeed, you can:

Request Tracking & Management: Convert Slack messages to trackable requests. Assign owners, set priorities, and update statuses directly from Slack. Triage channels: Automatically consolidate incoming requests across multiple Slack channels into a centralized triage view for efficient handling. AI Agents: Use AI Agents to auto-answer common queries or automate actions

Multi-channel support: Support customers across email, web chat, MS Teams, and customer portal - directly from Slack.

Integrations with support tools: Create and sync tickets bi-directionally with tools like Zendesk, Freshdesk, Jira, Clickup, and HubSpot. Set SLAs and reminders: Track SLA deadlines, get alerts on upcoming breaches, and automate escalations. Service metrics in Slack: Get reports on volume, response times, channels, and agents to measure and optimize support performance. Broadcast updates: Send product or policy updates to multiple Slack channels in one go. AI Transparency: ClearFeed uses large language models (LLMs) to assist with generating and autofilling content. AI-generated responses, summaries, titles, descriptions, and other outputs may be inaccurate. ClearFeed does not use Slack data to train models.